By Elena Berton

PARIS Nov 18 Swiss authorities are set to charge French transport and power engineering company Alstom with bribery as part of a corruption probe, French daily Le Monde reported on Friday, citing unnamed sources.

Alstom will be charged with having paid several million euros in bribes to foreign officials from 2003-10 through a network of consultancies and intermediaries, the paper said.

An Alstom spokesman, who would not comment on whether the company was facing an imminent charge of bribery in Switzerland, said it denied the existence of "a generalised corruption system" within its business and was convinced this will be demonstrated.

The probe, which began in 2003, has extended to Argentina, Brazil, Britain, Latvia, Poland, and the United States.

Le Monde said any fine imposed on Alstom could total "tens of millions" of Swiss francs.

