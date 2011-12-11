PARIS Dec 11 French engineering group Alstom has won an electrical power-plant contract in Iraq worth 400 million euros, it said in a statement on Sunday.

The Mansuriyah plant contract will be completed by the start of 2013 and the plants equipment will be built at Alstom's plants in France, Switzerland and Germany, it said.

Alstom is already taking part in Iraq projects such as the Nineveh power plant and the Baghdad metro.

Iraq's power infrastructure has been badly damaged by decades of war and sanctions, and 8-1/2 years after the U.S.-led invasion its national grid still only supplies a few hours of power a day.