PARIS May 4 Power and transport engineering
company Alstom forecast a gradual improvement in its
operating margin and more than 5 percent annual sales growth
over the next three years as orders are expected to remain
"sound".
Alstom posted a 58 percent rise in full-year net income to
732 million euros ($962.77 million), while orders rose 14
percent to 21.7 billion, Alstom said on Friday. Sales slipped 5
percent to 19.9 billion.
"Developing countries continue to offer opportunities in all
sectors, whilst mature markets, although still globally slow,
should show positive signs in some segments, such as offshore
wind and high-tech transmission businesses," Alstom said in a
statement.
($1 = 0.7603 euros)
