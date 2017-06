PARIS Jan 19 French power and transport engineering company Alstom said on Thursday third-quarter sales and orders continued to improve over previous quarters and that this trend would carry on in the fourth quarter.

Sales in the three months to Dec. 31 were 4.87 billion euros ($6.24 billion), down from 5.2 billion in the same period a year earlier, while orders declined to 4.89 billion from 5.49 billion.

Alstom confirmed it would achieve a full-year operating margin of between 7 and 8 percent. ($1 = 0.7802 euros) (Reporting by Elena Berton; Editing by James Regan)