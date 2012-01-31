UPDATE 3-Burst in investor confidence in oil pushes up prices
* U.S. drilling for new oil rises for record 21 weeks (Updates with comment, refreshes prices; changes dateline from SINGAPORE)
PARIS Jan 31 French engineering group Alstom has won a contract worth around 300 million euros ($393 million) to provide a signalling system for the Danish railways, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.
The system will allow Danish rail company Banedanmark to double capacity on the network, and the contract includes a 25-year maintenance deal, Alstom said. ($1 = 0.7625 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Christian Plumb)
* U.S. drilling for new oil rises for record 21 weeks (Updates with comment, refreshes prices; changes dateline from SINGAPORE)
SINGAPORE, June 12 The costs to ship fuel and crude oil from Qatar are expected to rise after the United Arab Emirates banned vessels that previously called at Qatar from docking at UAE ports, multiple sources from the oil and shipping sectors said on Monday.