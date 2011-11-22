PARIS Nov 22 Swiss authorities fined
Alstom for corporate negligence but the corruption
probe confirmed the absence of any bribery system at the French
power and engineering group, Alstom said on Tuesday.
The Swiss Office Of attorney General was trying to determine
whether the Alstom Group and some of its units had violated
rules prohibiting the payment of foreign civil servants to
unlawfully win commercial contracts.
The investigation, which opened in October 2007 and closed
on November 22, has concluded the absence "of any system or so
called slush funds used for bribery of civil servants to
illegaly obtain contracts", the Alstom statement said.
The office identified three cases in which it concluded that
improper payments were made to civil servants in Latvia,
Malaysia and Tunisia.
"In two out of these three cases, Alstom itself would appear
to be a victim of the actions of some of its employees, who
would have benefited from kickbacks, 'enriching themselves at
the expense of the company'."
In the third one, Alstom was a subcontractor of a
consortium.
The Attorney General has sanctioned the company for
corporate negligence in these three cases, imposing a fine of
2.5 million Swiss francs ($2.72 million), to which is added the
payment of around 36 million Swiss francs, corrresponding to the
estimated profits.
Alstom said it will not challenge the decision and that the
investigation was closed.
($1 = 0.9184 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon)