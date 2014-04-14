PARIS, April 14 French engineering group Alstom said it had won a contract worth 225 million euros ($312 million) to provide power generation equipment for the Al-Anbar gas-fired combined-cycle power plant being built in the Anbar province of Iraq.

Alstom will supply four GT26 gas turbines, four heat recovery steam generators, two steam turbines and six air-cooled turbogenerators for the 1,642 megawatt power plant, due to be commissioned in 2016, it said in a statement on Monday. ($1 = 0.7201 Euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Andrew Callus)