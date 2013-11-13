PARIS Nov 13 French turbine and train maker
Alstom will cut around 100 jobs in France out of the
1,300 it plans to axe worldwide, Chief Executive Patrick Kron
told BFM radio on Wednesday.
Alstom, which makes high-speed TGV trains, announced
sweeping job cuts last week and said it would sell up to 2
billion euros ($2.7 billion) of assets to raise cash after a
tough first half of the year.
The company has not given a detailed breakdown of the job
cuts, which will centre on Europe. But French Industry Minister
Arnaud Montebourg quickly stepped in to say the cuts would not
affect Alstom's home market, saying the group owed a lot to
France for having bailed it out a decade ago.
CEO Kron tempered this claim on Wednesday, saying France
would see some job cuts in IT services, though to a lesser
extent than Germany, where it plans to slash costs at its
coal-fired plant business to cope with lower demand.
"In central services there will be some job cuts, in several
European countries, including France. Around a hundred jobs in
France, if we want to be precise, out of the 1,300 announced,"
Kron told BFM radio.
"Germany is one of our main hubs for coal, and this is an
area in which there will be greater restructuring," he added,
giving no figures.
Alstom has around 18,000 staff in France, or 20 percent of
its global workforce.
($1 = 0.7442 euros)
