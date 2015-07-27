(Adds adjusted amount shareholders to receive, GE spokesman
comment)
PARIS, July 27 Alstom is to accept 300
million euros ($333 million) less than previously agreed for its
power turbines unit from General Electric as a
contribution to the U.S.-based buyer's efforts to win antitrust
clearance in Europe.
The last-minute 2.4 percent discount to the previously
agreed 12.35 billion euro deal is the latest in a series of
knocks Alstom shareholders have suffered since the deal was
announced in April 2014.
"In order to support General Electric in its offering
of a comprehensive set of remedies addressing the concern of the
(European) Commission, Alstom's board... would contribute
financially to such remedy package through a reduction of 300
million euros," the French engineering company said in a
statement.
"The parties continue to have constructive discussions with
the Commission regarding the transaction," it added.
The amount Alstom shareholders will receive will now be
between 3.2 billion and 3.7 billion euros once the deal is
closed, the company said, down from 3.5-4 billion previously.
On July 16, GE said it had offered unspecified concessions
in an attempt to counter EU regulatory concerns about the deal,
which was announced last year and would be its biggest ever
acquisition.
Just over a year ago, modifications demanded by former
French economy minister Arnaud Montebourg obliged Alstom to
reinvest some proceeds in other businesses.
Then, in December, Alstom announced that it would be
absorbing the cost of a $772 million bribery fine it was due to
pay in the United States - a blow that was only partly offset by
400 million euros from GE in additional commercial agreements.
A GE spokesman confirmed on Monday that the price adjustment
related to remedies proposed to the Commission and only applied
if they were approved.
($1 = 0.9001 euros)
(Reporting by Andrew Callus; Editing by James Regan and David
Evans)