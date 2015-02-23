BRIEF-Ord Mountain Resources provides update on qualifying transaction
BRUSSELS Feb 23 EU antitrust regulators launched an extensive investigation on Monday into General Electric's proposed takeover of Alstom's power equipment business, concerned that the 12.4-billion-euro ($14.06 billion) deal may reduce competition.
The deal would remove one of three main global players in the heavy-duty gas turbines sector and may lead to higher prices, the European Commission said in a statement.
It will decide by July 8 whether to clear or block the deal.
Reuters reported on Feb. 18 that the European Union competition watchdog would open a full-scale probe into the deal.
($1 = 0.8821 euros) (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)
