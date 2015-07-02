By Foo Yun Chee
| BRUSSELS, July 2
antitrust regulators on Thursday, hoping they will take a softer
line on its 12.4-billion-euro ($13.7 billion) bid for Alstom's
energy unit.
The U.S. conglomerate asked for the closed-door hearing
after the European Commission said the deal, GE's biggest ever,
would harm competition because it would leave just two gas
turbine companies in Europe - GE and German rival Siemens
.
Steve Bolze, president and CEO of GE Power & Water, GE's
biggest industrial unit, is expected to counter the Commission's
concerns with data showing that the merged company's market
power would not be as dominant as painted by the regulator.
He is also likely to call for a broader assessment of the
sector to take into account Chinese rivals, which the Commission
has excluded from its review.
GE is expected to offer concessions in the coming days. It
has said it would be willing to give up some intellectual
property rights related to some of Alstom's assets but not
anything that would affect lucrative service revenue streams.
GE's team at the hearing included its lawyer, Sharis Pozen,
a former acting assistant attorney general at the U.S.
Department of Justice, who led the U.S. enforcer's veto against
AT&T's $39 billion bid for T-Mobile and opened a
case against Apple's eBooks deals with five publishers.
Alstom Chief Executive Patrick Kron also attended the
hearing, which kicked off at 0730 GMT and was due to end at
around 1500 GMT.
Other participants included rivals Mitsubishi Hitachi Power
Systems, Toshiba Corp and Italian company Ansaldo. A
source who attended the hearing said German competitor Siemens
was not present.
Britain's Competition and Markets Authority sent its
director in charge of mergers, Nelson Jung. The Commission's
deputy director general for mergers, Carles Esteva Mosso, led
the EU team.
($1 = 0.9030 euros)
(Editing by Susan Fenton)