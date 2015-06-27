(Adds date of hearing)
By Foo Yun Chee
BRUSSELS, June 27 General Electric will
seek to convince doubtful EU antitrust regulators of the merits
of its 12.4 billion euro (US$13.9 billion) bid for Alstom's
power unit at a hearing, the U.S. conglomerate said
on Saturday.
The move came after the European Commission warned the
company earlier this month that the deal, its biggest ever and a
key element of its expansion into industrial products and away
from finance, would harm competition.
Senior officials from the EU competition authority, their
counterparts from EU agencies and rivals are expected to attend
the closed-door hearing.
"We have requested an oral hearing," GE spokesman Jim Healy
said. He said the hearing would be on July 2.
French Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron has said the deal
should be viewed in a global perspective and take into account
Chinese rivals following the EU regulator's decision to exclude
the Chinese market from its scrutiny of GE's market power.
The Commission is concerned the takeover would leave just
two gas turbine companies in Europe, with GE competing only with
Germany's Siemens.
GE is seeking to avoid a repetition of one of its biggest
setbacks, when the EU enforcer vetoed its planned $42 billion
takeover of Honeywell International in 2001 despite the
green light from U.S. authorities.
($1 = 0.8957 euros)
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Toni Reinhold)