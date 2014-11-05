PARIS Nov 5 The French government gave the green light on Wednesday for General Electric's planned 12.4 billion euro ($15.6 billion) purchase of most of Alstom's power business.

Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron said in a statement that the government would activate the process that would see it take a stake of up to 20 percent in French engineering group Alstom from shareholder Bouygues once the GE-Alstom deal was fully completed. (1 US dollar = 0.7966 euro) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Andrew Callus)