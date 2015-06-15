PARIS, June 15 The European Commission's
statement of objections to General Electric's plan to buy
Alstom's power turbines arm is a "very ordinary
event", European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager
said on Monday during a visit to Paris.
Shares in Alstom fell sharply last week on news of the
commission's move which could result in GE having to sell parts
of the business or make other concessions on antitrust grounds.
GE said it was working with the commission to find potential
remedies.
