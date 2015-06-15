(Adds quotes, detail)
By Foo Yun Chee and Jean-Baptiste Vey
PARIS, June 15 The European Commission's
statement of objections to General Electric's plan to buy
Alstom's power turbines arm is a "very ordinary
event", European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager
said in Paris on Monday.
Shares in Alstom six percent last week after Reuters
reported news of the commission's move, which could result in GE
having to sell parts of the business or make other concessions
on antitrust grounds. GE confirmed receipt of the statement of
objections on Friday and said it was working with the commission
to find potential remedies.
On Monday, Alstom was only gainer in the CAC40 index early
on Monday, up 0.34 percent.
"We will not discuss what we will discuss, Vestager told
reporters who asked her about the issue. "I will not discuss
open cases in the media. It is quite common for us to do a
statement of objections at this stage. One good thing about a
statemet of objections is that we put in wriitng our concerns.
For us, it is a very ordinary event."
Vestager was in Paris for a conference on competition which
was also attended by French Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron,
whose government backed the deal after introducing some of its
own modifications.
Macron, asked about the same subject, said "Things are far
from being settled, it's not an easy case. But the significance
for world markets is an important element". He also noted that
most of the competitors of the combined group would be Chinese.
GE's planned 12.4 billion euro ($14 billion) purchase of
Alstom's power equipment business, the biggest deal in its
history, is a key element of its expansion into industrial
products and away from finance.
($1 = 0.8892 euros)
