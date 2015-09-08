Sept 8 General Electric Co will be "out
of the box very strong" as it seeks to wring out $3 billion in
cost savings over five years from its long-awaited acquisition
of the power business of France's Alstom, GE's power
chief said on Tuesday.
GE won European approval on Tuesday for the roughly $13.5
billion acquisition, the largest purchase in its history, 16
months after first announcing it.
Steve Bolze, the CEO of GE Power & Water, said the company
was targeting a close for the deal "as early as possible" in the
fourth quarter.
"At this point, we see clear path to closing and we're ready
to roll," Bolze said in an interview.
(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf in New York; Editing by Christian
Plumb)