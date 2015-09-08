(Adds comments throughout from Bolze)
By Lewis Krauskopf
Sept 8 The head of General Electric Co's
power division said on Tuesday the company will come "out of the
box very strong" as it seeks to wring out $3 billion in cost
savings over five years from its acquisition of Alstom's energy
business.
The deal with France's Alstom, cleared by European Union
regulators earlier on Tuesday, will add up to
65,000 employees to GE's current workforce of about 305,000, and
significantly expand GE's reach in the global market for power
generation equipment.
Steve Bolze, head of GE's power business, called the Alstom
acquisition a "game changer."
"We're positioned to be the broadest base power supplier
with the largest installed base of services," Bolze told Reuters
in an interview shortly after EU regulators approved the deal.
Bolze said GE employees know how the combined company will
be shaped, "so that people know how we're going to hit the
ground, day one, on organization."
A GE spokesman said the company has not indicated how many
jobs could be cut through the Alstom deal, only that the company
has committed to adding 1,000 jobs in France.
Investors will be tracking GE's efforts to deliver promised
cost savings. Alstom's large base in Europe, where works
councils can make job cuts difficult, could pose obstacles for
GE's plans.
The weaker economic outlook, especially in emerging markets,
presents another challenge by potentially crimping power
demand.
"We see the world as complicated," Bolze said. However, over
the long term, global power demand is expected to rise by 50
percent over the next 20 to 25 years, he said.
The Alstom acquisition is a key part of the U.S.
conglomerate's move away from financial services into big-ticket
industrial products.
GE shares closed up 4 percent at $24.96 after the European
approval was announced, the biggest gainer in the Dow Jones
industrials index.
GE has some regulatory hurdles left, but Bolze said the
company plans to close the deal "as early as possible" in the
fourth quarter.
"At this point, we see clear path to closing and we're ready
to roll."
To win EU approval, GE agreed to sell off more Alstom assets
and service agreements than originally proposed. That was one of
several factors that contributed to a change in the purchase
price to 8.5 billion euros ($9.5 billion) from the original
12.35 billion-euro ($13.8 billion) price tag GE put on the deal.
GE Chief Executive Jeff Immelt said in May that the company
would reject any EU demand to give up highly profitable service
business. But Bolze said divested service contracts affected
only a small part of Alstom's total base of 750 gas turbines.
"Everything we need in terms of expanding and growing the
service franchise - all intact," he said.
Bolze, 52, is a potential candidate to succeed Immelt, 59,
and leading the integration of Alstom will be a high-profile
test, analysts say.
Bolze said he is focused on the task at hand. "The rest of
the things will be resolved by the board."
(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf in New York; Editing by Christian
Plumb and Matthew Lewis)