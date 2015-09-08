WASHINGTON, Sept 8 General Electric won U.S. antitrust approval to buy Alstom's power unit with conditions, the Justice Department said on Tuesday.

To complete the 12.4-billion-euro ($13.9 billion) deal, GE will be required to sell an Alstom subsidiary which provides aftermarket parts and services, the department said.

The deal also won antitrust approval in Europe on Tuesday. (Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Lisa Lambert)