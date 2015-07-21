PARIS, July 21 France's Economy minister
Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday he was seeing "reassuring
elements" coming from the European Union's investigation over
the takeover of Alstom's power unit by U.S General
Electric.
"I understand that the last exchanges have been somewhat
more positive (...) We remain cautious but we have had rather
reassuring elements", Macron said before a parliament committee.
GE has offered concessions in an attempt to counter EU
regulatory concerns about its 12.4-billion-euro bid for French
peer Alstom's power unit, its biggest ever acquisition.
(Reporting by Andrew Callus and Matthias Blamont; editing by
Michel Rose)