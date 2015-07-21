PARIS, July 21 France's Economy minister Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday he was seeing "reassuring elements" coming from the European Union's investigation over the takeover of Alstom's power unit by U.S General Electric.

"I understand that the last exchanges have been somewhat more positive (...) We remain cautious but we have had rather reassuring elements", Macron said before a parliament committee.

GE has offered concessions in an attempt to counter EU regulatory concerns about its 12.4-billion-euro bid for French peer Alstom's power unit, its biggest ever acquisition. (Reporting by Andrew Callus and Matthias Blamont; editing by Michel Rose)