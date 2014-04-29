PARIS, April 29 French Economy Minister Arnaud Montebourg said on Tuesday he had asked France's AMF financial watchdog to ensure that the process surrounding any transaction involving power and transport group Alstom is transparent.

Montebourg said he had asked the AMF to instruct Alstom's board to give strictly equal treatment to offers from Siemens and General Electric in order to encourage a "fair and constructive" debate on a possible takeover.

"There aren't only financial interests at stake in this matter, there are also industrial, social and human interests," the minister said after a meeting with unions. "The government does indeed intend to defend our country's interests." (Reporting by Gregory Blachier; Editing by Andrew Callus)