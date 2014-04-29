UPDATE 1-Apple in talks to launch money-transfer service - Recode
April 27 Apple Inc has held talks with payments industry partners about launching a money-transfer service, technology news website Recode reported on Thursday.
PARIS, April 29 The board of French transport-to-turbines group Alstom has accepted General Electric's offer for its energy unit, two sources familiar with the situation told Reuters.
Both sources said GE was not in exclusive talks with Alstom, which is also set to receive an offer from Germany's Siemens. One source said GE had offered to pay about 10 billion euros ($13.82 billion) for the unit. ($1 = 0.7237 Euro) (Reporting by Geert De Clercq)
