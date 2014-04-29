BRIEF-Fairfax India Holdings reports Q1 earnings per share $1.05
* Fairfax India Holdings Corporation: first quarter financial results
PARIS, April 29 The board of French trains-to-turbines maker Alstom has accepted General Electric's 10 billion euro offer for its energy division, French daily Le Figaro said on its website.
Alstom declined to comment on the report. The firm will issue a statement Wednesday morning around 7 a.m. (0500 GMT). GE also declined to comment.
Le Figaro said the Alstom board, at its meeting on Tuesday, had accepted GE's firm and financed offer. (Reporting by Geert De Clercq and Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/FRANKFURT, April 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded Unicredit Bank AG's (HVB) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BBB+' from 'A-' and its Viability Rating (VR) to 'bbb+' from 'a-'. The Outlook on the Long-Term IDR is Negative. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary. Fitch's rating action follows the downgrade of HVB's ultimate parent, UniCredit S.P.A. (UC), to 'BBB' from 'BBB+' (Outlook revised