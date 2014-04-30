BRIEF-Orient Securities's Q1 net profit up 99.55 pct y/y
April 25 Orient Securities Co Ltd * Says Q1 net profit up 99.55 percent y/y Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2oHHrSj Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
PARIS, April 30 Alstom Chief Executive Patrick Kron said on Wednesday that Bouygues would remain a long-term shareholder and keep its 29 percent stake if Alstom sold its energy divisions to refocus on its transport business.
The transport unit would have a more solid balance sheet if the energy business was sold to General Electric and could make acquisitions, Kron said on a conference call after the U.S. group confirmed its binding offer. (Reporting by Benjamin Mallet; Editing by James Regan)
April 25 Oilfield services provider Baker Hughes Inc reported a 15.3 percent fall in quarterly revenue due to lower spending by customers in the Gulf of Mexico and pricing pressure in markets outside North America.