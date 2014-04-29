* GE bid will bring overdue shakeout in power engineering
* Siemens-Alstom overlap mainly in turbines and power grids
* Tie-up would bring antitrust, job loss problems
* GE deal would leave Alstom as mid-sized train builder
By Geert De Clercq
PARIS, April 29 General Electric's bid
for Alstom's energy business will force a shakeout in
the electrical engineering industry, regardless of whether it or
a rival suitor succeeds in breaking up the struggling French
group.
While makers of wind turbines and solar panels have already
gone through crisis and consolidation, firms supplying thermal
turbines and network equipment to Europe's power generation and
distribution industry have yet to undergo such an upheaval.
The U.S. group's move on Alstom, which was rescued by the
French government in 2004 and now needs help again, has forced
German rival Siemens to prepare a counter attack even
though the industry's European customers are themselves in
trouble.
"GE have clearly woken a sleeping giant," said William
Mackie, senior capital goods analyst at Berenberg. "It is very
difficult to stand by and do nothing when a competitor like GE
appears in your backyard."
The stage is therefore set for the kind of industry
reshaping that typically follows a crisis when firms with deeper
pockets buy up those with weaker finances such as Alstom, which
makes TGV high speed trains as well as power station turbines.
For GE, a major global manufacturer of gas-fired turbines,
it makes sense to make a deal with Alstom, whose strength is in
steam turbines. The U.S. group would achieve a greater presence
in Europe, expand into power networks and raise its industrial
clout as it retreats from its finance business.
For Siemens, which has proposed exchanging part of its train
business plus cash for Alstom's power arm, the justification is
less clear-cut apart from foiling GE's $13 billion cash bid. For
debt-laden Alstom, a deal is a matter of survival which will
mean admitting it has failed to become a global energy player.
Alstom, which has a market capitalisation of $11.5 billion,
is far outgunned by GE and Siemens which are worth $268 billion
and $144 billion respectively. The French government is trying
to stall GE's approach, pushing a deal with Siemens while
looking at possible French options to save Alstom.
CUSTOMERS IN CRISIS
The engineers' European customers, power utilities, are in
their worst crisis since World War II. A glut of subsidised wind
and solar energy has created overcapacity, while weak economies
and a drive for energy efficiency has depressed demand.
With fossil fuel generation in long-term decline and
countries such as Germany pulling out of nuclear power, Siemens
is being forced to consider investing more in a sector which has
an uncertain future. Steam turbines use heat from coal or
nuclear reactors to drive a generator while many gas-fired
turbines, which resemble jet engines, are already lying idle.
European utilities have mothballed or closed more than 20
gigawatts - the equivalent of 20 nuclear plants - of gas-fired
power plants and virtually stopped investing in power generation
assets, emptying their suppliers' order books.
An acquisition of Alstom's power business would boost the
energy share of Siemens's revenue to over a half from 30 percent
now, said Rob Virdee, an analyst with Espirito Santo Investment
Bank.
"For Siemens, we see this as a defensive move, which they
would not have made if it were not for the GE bid," he said.
"The question is to what extent Siemens wants to put so many
eggs in the energy basket."
Because of the extensive overlap between Siemens and Alstom
businesses, any deal would raise antitrust issues and could put
more jobs at risk as the new company seeks efficiencies.
Citi said in a note that if Siemens were to acquire all
Alstom's energy assets, it would become the world number one in
power generation equipment. It would also be global leader in
high-voltage power transmission products, ahead of Swiss
engineering group ABB.
At present, GE has 39 percent of the world's gas turbine
market, compared with 28 percent for Siemens, 16 percent for
Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and just 4 percent
for Alstom, SocGen estimates.
In steam turbines - a much more fragmented business with
more competition and lower margins - Alstom and Siemens each
have 4 percent, and GE just 3 percent. The bigger players in
steam are India's Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) with
18 percent, Japan's Toshiba Corp with 10 percent and
China's Harbin Electric with 7 percent. A GE-Alstom or
Siemens-Alstom tie-up would become the fourth-biggest player.
In grids, the cabling and transformers that help transport
electricity over long distances, SocGen estimates ABB is the
leading player with 19 percent market share, followed by Siemens
with 16 percent, Alstom with 10 percent and GE with just 3.
Several analysts said European antitrust objections could be
overcome, as the power engineering business is now much more
global than a decade ago. A dominant position in any European
country would need to be weighed against global competitors such
as GE and Mitsubishi Heavy.
Beyond Europe, the creation of a new Western heavy
engineering giant could even challenge strong local players in
growing emerging markets, such as Shanghai Electric Group
in China and India's BHEL.
LESSER OVERLAP
For Alstom, a GE deal would solve its debt problem and mean
fewer layoffs due to the lesser overlap of businesses than with
Siemens. Sources close to Alstom's leading shareholder, French
group Bouygues which has a 30 percent stake, say it is
eager to take up GE's firm offer.
However, an Alstom without the power division which makes 70
percent of its sales, would be a middling transport player,
unable to compete globally and ripe to become a takeover target.
Daniel Cunliffe, head of Nomura's capital goods team in
London, says the most likely outcome is a Siemens-Alstom deal.
A deal with Siemens would make Alstom the number one
transport player in Europe, the world's biggest transport
market, with 10-12 billion euros in revenue and able to take on
Chinese transport giants such as China Southern Rail and CNR
Corp.
If GE wins the day, however, Alstom will end up with six to
seven billion euros in cash and in the unenviable position of a
small to mid-sized engineer. With revenues of four to five
billion, it would be at best a top five player in the field of
transport with huge competition from China.
"They would have a small train asset, worth less than their
cash," Cunliffe said.
(Additional reporting by Natalie Huet)