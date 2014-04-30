Homebuilder PulteGroup's profit rises 9.9 pct
April 25 U.S. homebuilder PulteGroup Inc reported a 9.9 percent rise in quarterly profit, aided by higher home sales and average selling prices.
PARIS, April 30 French Economy Minister Arnaud Montebourg said on Wednesday that his government would examine a request from Alstom unions to raise the state's shareholding in the company, which is the subject of takeover talks.
Montebourg told parliament's economy committee the unions had signed a letter asking him to consider raising the state's stake. France currently has 1 percent of the company through state bank Caisse des Depots et Consignations.
"We will start to examine this question," Montebourg said. (Reporting by Nicholas Vinocur; Editing by James Regan)
April 25 U.S. homebuilder PulteGroup Inc reported a 9.9 percent rise in quarterly profit, aided by higher home sales and average selling prices.
LAGOS, April 25 The Nigerian naira was quoted 18.3 percent weaker for portfolio investors on Tuesday compared with the interbank rate, a day after the central bank said it would allow investors to trade the currency at market determined rates.