Man Group, Pandora strength boosts European stocks, French equities rally
April 23 General Electric Co is in talks to buy French turbine and train maker Alstom SA for about $13 billion, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.
The companies may announce the deal as early as next week, the report cited the people as saying. (r.reuters.com/teg78v)
An Alstom spokeswoman denied the report saying "these are totally unfounded rumours".
A GE spokesman declined to comment.
Alstom has a market valuation of about $10.37 billion, according to Thomson Reuters data. (Reporting by Aman Shah in Bangalore and Natalie Huet in Paris and Lewis Krauskopf in New York; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
