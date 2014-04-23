(Adds detail, context)
April 23 General Electric Co is in talks
to buy French turbine and train maker Alstom SA for
about $13 billion, Bloomberg reported, citing people with
knowledge of the matter.
The companies may announce the deal as early as next week,
the report cited the people as saying. It said the deal would
give GE control of Alstom's high-speed TGV trains and
rail-signal technology and that the move had the support of
Bouygues, Alstom's biggest shareholder with a 29
percent stake.
An Alstom spokeswoman denied the report, saying "these are
totally unfounded rumours". A Bouygues spokesman was not
immediately available to comment. A GE spokesman declined to
comment.
Alstom has been hit hard by a drop in orders for power
equipment from utilities, which are suffering in turn from weak
electricity prices. The group announced 1,300 job cuts last year
and put assets up for sale to raise cash, including a stake in
its transport business, which makes France's prized high-speed
TGV trains.
Alstom shares have slumped 20 percent in the past 12 months
on concerns over its cash flow. The group now has a market
capitalisation of about $10.37 billion, according to Thomson
Reuters data.
GE has been targeting acquisitions in the $1 billion to $4
billion range, but comments from executives on its first-quarter
conference call last Thursday signaled to some analysts that the
company would be willing to strike a larger deal.
Chief Financial Officer Jeff Bornstein said in an interview
last Thursday that the conglomerate would consider spending more
if the deal was "absolute strike zone," including targets that
fit with its main businesses and offer significant cost savings.
GE Chief Executive Jeff Immelt is seeking to increase the
company's profit contribution from its industrial manufacturing
businesses, while reducing exposure to its GE Capital finance
unit.
