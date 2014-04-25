PARIS, April 25 General Electric is in talks with Alstom to take over its global power business and a deal could be announced in the coming days, two sources familiar with the matter said on Friday.

No price tag was given for the deal, which could be announced in the coming days, according to the sources. The power business accounts for nearly three quarters of Alstom's 20.3 billion euro revenue.

One of the sources said the approach was initiated by Alstom and that its top shareholder Bouygues - which has a 29 percent stake - backed the proposed deal.

Alstom declined to comment. Bouygues could not immediately be reached for comment.

