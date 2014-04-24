PARIS, April 24 Alstom said on Thursday it was not informed of any potential public tender offer for its shares, after Bloomberg reported that General Electric was in talks to buy the French turbine and train maker for about $13 billion.

"In response to recent speculation in the economic press, Alstom is not informed of any potential public tender offer for the shares of the Company," the group said in a statement.

"The Group constantly reviews the strategic options of its businesses," Alstom said, adding it would use give an update on the prospects of its activities on May 7, when it releases its annual results.

