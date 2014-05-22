PARIS May 22 General Electric is ready
to extend its 12.35 billion euro ($16.87 billion) offer for the
power business of Alstom until June 23 from June 2 to
allow further talks, French daily Le Figaro reported on its
website on Thursday.
The move is a gesture towards the French government, which
wanted an improved offer, the newspaper said without naming its
sources.
GE has encountered resistance to its proposal from the
French government, which has sought to encourage Germany's
Siemens as a potential rival bidder.
A GE spokesman in France was not immediately available for
comment.
($1 = 0.7323 Euros)
