PARIS May 27 General Electric will make
precise commitments to increase jobs in France as part of its
efforts to seal a deal to buy Alstom's power arm, GE
Chief Executive Jeff Immelt said on Tuesday.
During a hearing about GE's 12.35 billion euro ($16.9
billion) bid for Alstom's power business, Immelt also said his
group was considering a tie-up in rail signaling that would give
the French engineering group control of that business.
The French government has criticized the U.S. company's bid,
citing concerns over domestic jobs and saying a straight sale of
the power arm would weaken Alstom by reducing it to its smaller
rail business.
