PARIS May 28 U.S. conglomerate General
Electric's offer for French train and turbines maker
Alstom has been improved, notably concerning the
impact on jobs, an official at French President Francois
Hollande's office said on Wednesday.
On Tuesday evening, GE Chief Executive Jeff Immelt told
French lawmakers his group would make detailed commitments to
increase jobs in France, including by opening new sites.
He also said GE was considering a tie-up in rail signalling
that would give Alstom control of that business.
