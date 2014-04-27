(Corrects company name in 17th par to Alstom, from Siemens)
* Montebourg expects to meet GE's CEO on Sunday - sources
* Decisive Alstom board meeting may also be on Sunday
* Ex-minister urges government to oppose a deal
* Siemens says willing "to discuss future strategic
opportunities" with Alstom
By Elizabeth Pineau and Maria Sheahan
PARIS/FRANKFURT, April 27 Alstom's
arch rival Siemens wants talks with the struggling French
engineering group, the German company said on Sunday, the day
General Electric boss Jeff Immelt is due in Paris to
thrash out a deal to buy Alstom's global power arm.
Siemens said in a statement that it had written a
letter to "signal its willingness to discuss future strategic
opportunities" with the French group.
France's government has said it wants to find alternatives
to the GE offer, which sources say puts a value of $13 billion
on the turbines and power grid equipment business and could be
announced in days.
Economy Minister Arnaud Montebourg said last week that he
plans a meeting with Immelt. A spokeswoman for Alstom, also a
maker of railway rolling stock, had no immediate comment and
could not confirm receipt of the letter.
Sources close to the French government on Saturday flagged a
likely meeting between Montebourg and Immelt on Sunday. They
said Prime Minister Manuel Valls might also meet the CEO, head
of one of the world's 10 largest investor-controlled companies,
should the more senior politician return from a visit to Rome in
time. GE had no comment late on Saturday.
French media said last week that a decisive Alstom board
meeting, the second since Friday, would also take place on
Sunday.
Socialist Montebourg has been a strong exponent of France's
traditionally cautious approach to foreign takeovers of
companies in flagship industries.
Last week he said he would protect the national interest and
study "other solutions and scenarios" for Alstom, also the maker
of TGV high-speed trains and one of France's top private-sector
employers, which is struggling with heavy debt and weak demand.
Speaking ahead of the Siemens statement amid intense
speculation it would not stand idly by, one source close to the
talks said the government had been looking for alternatives for
months without success. "So I don't see what they will find
now," the source said.
DEJA VU SIEMENS
Political sensitivities about a French national champion run
deep, and a deal with Siemens foundered partly because of them a
decade ago when Alstom was rescued by a state-backed
restructuring. The plan had been to swap of Alstom's power
business with Siemens' rail business. French politicians see a
GE deal in a similar light.
"I ask you, prime minister, to please tell the shareholders
and management of the groups concerned that this transfer of
control is out of the question," former Socialist minister
Jean-Pierre Chevenement said in an open letter to Valls.
The source close to the talks said GE would argue there was
not much concern about job cuts in France, where Alstom employs
20 percent of its workforce, about 18,000 people. The source
noted that in gas turbines, for example, GE has its own turbine
business in France while some of Alstom's is in Switzerland.
"The French state is asking for assurances from GE; all that
is a game that implies a discussion around the disappearance of
national champions," said the source. "Conversely, GE will try
not to offer too much."
Sources have said a GE deal is backed by Alstom's main
shareholder, French conglomerate Bouygues, which holds
a 29 percent stake. Alstom's Kron told union officials on Friday
he was discussing an "industrial operation" but did not name GE.
Bouygues and GE have declined to comment.
TRANSFORMATION
A deal to sell Alstom's power assets, which account for
about 70 percent of total group revenue, would effectively break
up the engineering group and leave Alstom as a pure transport
business building its well-known high-speed TGV trains, other
rolling stock and transport industry equipment.
It could, however, be less politically sensitive than a full
takeover offer for the company, talk of which caused Alstom
shares to soar on Thursday.
Since its bailout in 2004, Alstom relies heavily on orders
from national rail operator SNCF and utility EDF. It
employs 93,000 worldwide, with about half of its French total of
18,000 in the power business.
Alstom's power assets include turbines for coal, gas and
nuclear power plants, wind farms and systems for power
transmission and distribution.
The trading of Alstom shares was suspended on Friday after
Bloomberg reported that GE planned a full takeover of the
company. Before the report, Alstom shares had slumped 20 percent
in 12 months on concerns over its cash flow, prompting Bouygues
to take a $1.9 billion writedown on its stake in February.
Alstom is less than one twentieth the size of GE and much
smaller than Siemens, too. Its orders have slumped since the
2008 economic crisis depressed demand for power equipment.
(Additional reporting by Andrew Callus, Matthieu Protard, Yann
le Guernigou and Natalie Huet; Editing by Mark Potter and David
Goodman)