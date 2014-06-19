PARIS, June 19 French state bank BPI is ready to
take a stake in the future structure of Alstom
regardless of whom the engineering group decides to tie its fate
to, a source close to the talks said on Thursday.
Alstom's board is due to decide by Monday between a
12.4-billion-euro ($16.8 billion) cash offer for its power arm
from U.S. group General Electric and a competing proposal
from Siemens and Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
(MHI).
In the event that Alstom strikes a deal with GE, BPI would
take a stake in Alstom's remaining transport arm, the source
said. However in the event of a deal with MHI-Siemens, BPI would
take a stake in Alstom as a whole, the source said.
