PARIS, June 19 French state bank BPI is ready to take a stake in the future structure of Alstom regardless of whom the engineering group decides to tie its fate to, a source close to the talks said on Thursday.

Alstom's board is due to decide by Monday between a 12.4-billion-euro ($16.8 billion) cash offer for its power arm from U.S. group General Electric and a competing proposal from Siemens and Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI).

In the event that Alstom strikes a deal with GE, BPI would take a stake in Alstom's remaining transport arm, the source said. However in the event of a deal with MHI-Siemens, BPI would take a stake in Alstom as a whole, the source said. (Reporting by Jean-Baptiste Vey; Writing by Natalie Huet; editing by Mark John)