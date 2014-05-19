(Updates with Hollande's call to ministers)
PARIS May 19 French President Francois Hollande
told key ministers on Monday to keep seeking better offers from
potential suitors of power and train-making firm Alstom
, an official at his office said.
Hollande made the call at a meeting on Alstom attended by
Prime Minister Manuel Valls, Economy Minister Arnaud Montebourg
and Segolene Royal, minister for the environment and energy.
"The president asked the ministers who attended to continue
to work for an improvement in the various proposals in the
interest of jobs, the location of decision-making centres and of
energy self-sufficiency," said the official at his office.
Monday's meeting - which the official said was called to
"take stock of the situation in the Alstom case" - took place
aas Germany's Siemens mulls a possible rival deal with Alstom
alongside that proposed by U.S. group General Electric.
Siemens is working on a formal asset-swap offer
for Alstom's power business that could come as early as this
week and see France take a stake in a resulting rail-focused
French group, sources have told Reuters.
Alstom is already in talks with U.S. conglomerate General
Electric over a 12.35 billion euro ($16.9 billion) bid for its
power arm, which it is due to review by June 2.
However, under pressure from the French government, it has
opened its books to Siemens so the German company can propose
its own deal if it wants to.
Sources on both sides of the talks said Siemens was actively
working on an improved asset-swap offer that would create two
European "champions": one in power around Siemens, one in
transport around Alstom.
In a short letter to Alstom late last month, Siemens had
outlined a proposal worth $14.5 billion, offering to exchange
part of its rail business plus cash in exchange for Alstom's
power assets.
($1 = 0.7297 Euros)
