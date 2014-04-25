PARIS, April 25 France's Economy Minister Arnaud Montebourg said on Friday he was concerned about the possible loss of French turbine and train maker Alstom after reports it was being considered for a takeover by U.S. conglomerate General Electric.

"The government expresses patriotic concern and watchfulness with regard to Alstom," he told Le Monde newspaper. "This concern is focused on the serious risk of losing a major decision centre."

"With the prime minister (Manuel Valls), we will meet the president of General Electric in order to focus our talks on these concerns," he said, adding that he had met Alstom's chief executive on Thursday.

