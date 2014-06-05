PARIS, June 5 German engineering group Siemens
would keep a minority stake in any enlarged Alstom
train-making business should its plan to buy the
French company's power turbines arm work out, the head of
Siemens France told a French newspaper.
Reiterating that Siemens was "serious" about making a
counter-proposal to an offer from U.S.-based General Electric
before its self-imposed deadline of June 16, Christophe
de Maistre told Le Parisien the company was also "willing to
discuss our activities in rail signalling - which carry twice
the weight of Alstom's".
Sources told Reuters in May that the rival Siemens plan to
buy Alstom's power division would hand Alstom its trains
business along with an amount of cash yet to be determined,
creating a bigger transport group based around Alstom's TGV
high-speed trains.
That business would be majority-owned by France and would
have its headquarters there, the sources said.
In rail signalling, Siemens would offer to take over
Alstom's business but set up the headquarters of that unit in
France, the sources said.
GE offered 12.35 billion euros ($16.8 billion) for Alstom's
power arm in April, prompting Siemens to start work on a rival
deal and the French government to pass a decree extending its
powers to block deals in strategic industry sectors.
In recent weeks, there have been a series of discussions
between the French government and all three companies, with
Economy Minister Arnaud Montebourg and President Francois
Hollande attempting to secure concessions on jobs and the
location of businesses.
On May 28, the government said GE's proposal - which also
now involves plans to co-operate in the transport sector - had
been "improved" and "strengthened" after CEO Jeff Immelt came to
Paris to promise an extra 1,000 engineering jobs in France.
GE has also since launched an advertising campaign in
newspapers and on French television stressing its connections
and commitments to France.
One of the concerns voiced by the government surrounds
control of the production of turbines for nuclear power
stations, which play an important role in the French power
sector and are important to the business of the country's main
state-controlled power utility EDF and to specialist
nuclear firm Areva.
Both potential buyers have also sought to allay the concerns
by offering to ringfence the manufacture of nuclear turbines.
($1 = 0.7341 Euros)
(Reporting by Andrew Callus and Cyril Altemeyer; Editing by
Sophie Walker)