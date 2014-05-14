PARIS May 14 The offer made by U.S.
conglomerate General Electric to take over Alstom's
power arm is "a very good opportunity" for the
engineering group, French Energy Minister Segolene Royal told
weekly magazine Paris Match.
Cash-strapped Alstom has welcomed GE's offer to buy its
power turbines and grid business for 12.35 billion euros ($16.9
billion), but the French government has weighed into the talks
in an attempt to get better offers. Alstom has given itself
until the end of the month to review its options.
Royal's comments strike a markedly different tone from those
of Economy Minister Arnaud Montebourg, who has openly
criticized an Alstom-GE deal and instead advocated a European
tie-up with Germany's Siemens.
"General Electric is a very good opportunity for Alstom.
It's the best industrial project. Why not say it?" Royal, who is
also President Francois Hollande's ex-partner, told Paris Match
in an interview due to be published on Thursday.
"And why do we always try to scare away foreign investment?
We actually really need it," she added.
On Wednesday morning, Royal qualified the comments reported
in the interview, writing on her Twitter account that she was
meeting Siemens CEO Joe Kaeser and liaising with Montebourg.
"The Franco-German project is making good progress," she wrote.
Montebourg has repeatedly talked up the prospect of an
alternative Alstom-Siemens tie-up despite resistance from both
firms, which are long-time rivals.
Siemens, which has been given four weeks to study Alstom's
finances before committing to a formal offer, said last week it
would not be forced into a bidding war with GE.
Under the government's pressure to improve its offer,
General Electric has already entered talks to sell minority
stakes in Alstom's wind and hydroelectric businesses, said a
source close to the talks.
When detailing GE's bid, CEO Jeff Immelt had signaled in a
letter to Hollande that the U.S. group was willing to work with
the government and to sell Alstom's wind turbine activities to
French investors. Areva has been cited in newspaper
reports as a likely buyer but has declined to comment.
A spokesman for GE France declined to comment on Royal's
comments. Alstom declined to comment beyond saying the committee
of independent directors it had set up to review the GE bid was
at work and that Siemens had still not made a formal offer.
($1 = 0.7296 Euros)
(Reporting by Natalie Huet; Editing by Andrew Callus)