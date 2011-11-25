WARSAW Nov 25 France's Alstom on Friday challenged the decision by Poland's top utility PGE to pick a $3.5 billion offer by a Polish consortium to build two power units in South-western parts of the country.

PGE last week chose a joint offer by builders Polimex and Mostostal Warszawa along with boilermaker Rafako over the French bid.

"According to the applicable tender procedure, Alstom filed a protest against the decision," the French transport and power engineering company said in a statement. ($1=3.3733 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Pawel Bernat, writing by Gabriela Baczynska)