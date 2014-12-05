PARIS Dec 5 Alstom, which is selling
most of its power arm to General Electric to focus on
train-making, could halve staff at its Belfort plant in eastern
France to cope with flagging locomotive demand, Alstom's main
union warned on Friday.
Following talks with management, unions fear Alstom will in
January unveil plans to cut 320 of the plant's 570 jobs, said
Didier Lesou, Alstom labour representative for the CFE-CGC
union.
An Alstom spokeswoman said no restructuring plan had been
unveiled at this stage, but CEO Patrick Kron confirmed the group
was in talks with labour representatives over how to cope with
the plant's under-utilisation.
"It's true that we have problems with workload at Belfort.
There's just not enough for the staff that we have," Kron told
Reuters on the sidelines of a business conference in Paris. He
would not say whether staff numbers could be halved, as unions
fear.
Waning spending by the cash-strapped government is largely
to blame for the plant's woes, Lesou said.
"We don't have any orders because the government is not
renewing its aging fleet of TGV (high-speed) trains ... and it's
no longer ordering any locomotives," he said.
Lesou said Alstom's western plant of La Rochelle and eastern
site of Reichsoffen could also see job cuts as both are
suffering from waning domestic market for TGVs, trams and
intercity trains.
The French rail industry federation FIF warned this week
that 10,000 to 15,000 jobs could be scrapped out of 21,000 in
the sector by 2018 due to a forecast drop in domestic demand for
rolling stock from 2016.
Alstom, which also makes turbines for power plants, agreed
in June to a $16.9 billion deal that will involve GE buying the
bulk of its energy business while it focuses on its rail arm.
The deal was sealed after a two-month tug-of-war with the
French government, eager to protect its national industry and
worried that a straight sale of Alstom's power arm would leave
it vulnerable as a standalone rail player.
The state only agreed to the deal after securing sweeteners
from GE, including a pledge to set up joint ventures and create
jobs in power, plus the sale of GE's rail signalling arm to
Alstom and an option for the government to take a stake of up to
20 percent in what will remain of the French group.
($1 = 0.8086 euros)
(Reporting by Benjamin Mallet and Andrew Callus; Writing by
Natalie Huet; Editing by David Holmes)