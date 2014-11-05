UPDATE 1-Buffett's Berkshire, Chinese property website Juwai.com team up
* Chinese buyers buy pricier U.S. homes than Americans (Adds interview, data, byline)
PARIS Nov 5 Alstom CEO Patrick Kron tells reporters on a call:
* Confirms Alstom sees GE deal closing in the second quarter of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Natalie Huet)
* Chinese buyers buy pricier U.S. homes than Americans (Adds interview, data, byline)
April 17 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.