* U.S. fine and Russia write-offs push Alstom into red
* Company plans to return cash when GE deal done
* Maintains medium-term earnings targets
PARIS, May 6 A U.S. fine for bribery and
write-offs on Russian assets pushed France's Alstom to
a 719 million euro ($808 million) annual net loss, a big swing
from a 556 million profit in the previous year.
The French transport and power firm said in December it
would pay a record $772 million fine and plead guilty to settle
U.S. criminal charges that it funneled millions of dollars in
bribes to win business around the globe.
The company's income from operations in the year to the end
of March rose 19 percent to 318 million euros and sales
increased 8 percent to 6.2 billion, Alstom said on Wednesday.
The company said it would propose no dividend payout at its
annual shareholder meeting but confirmed its medium-term
earnings targets.
Analysts had expected sales of 6.3 billion and an operating
profit of 247 million euros and the company's shares rose 2.2
percent to 28.40 euros by 0720 GMT.
Alstom is reshaping by selling its power equipment business
to General Electric (GE).
Alstom Chief Executive Patrick Kron said on a conference
call that he expected the GE deal to close in coming months.
General Electric's CEO Jeff Immelt met Europe's antitrust
chief Margrethe Vestager this week to push for unconditional EU
approval for GE's 12.4-billion-euro ($13.8 billion) bid.
"Post-deal the environment will remain very competitive,"
Kron said.
Once the deal is closed, Alstom will call a shareholder
meeting to vote on the amount of cash to be distributed, he
said. He reiterated the company would propose a share buyback of
3.5 to 4 billion euros.
Kron said the funds from the GE deal would reduce debt and
allow new investments but that organic growth would remain the
priority.
"However we would consider any opportunities for external
growth in order to complete our product range or boost or
geographical reach," he said.
Alstom said it registered a record 10 billion euros in order
intake in 2014/15, up more than 60 percent, thanks to a number
of large deals, including a rail contract in South Africa,
tramway systems in Qatar and Australia, trains for the Paris
metro and a full metro system in Mexico.
Net income from continued operations was hit by a number of
exceptional items, including a 720 million euro provision for
the U.S. fine, 90 million in asset write-offs in Russia and
restructuring charges of about 100 million, Alstom said.
($1 = 0.8898 euros)
(Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by James Regan)