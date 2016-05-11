PARIS May 11 France's Alstom said on Wednesday it was debt free and had improved its operating margin, adding that it was counting on a record order intake to meet its 2020 targets.

The company, which has refocused on transport after the sale of its energy business to General Electric, reported turnover of 6.881 billion euros ($7.83 billion) for the full year to end-March, representing organic growth of 7 percent.

Alstom, in which Bouygues holds a 29 percent stake, maintained its organic growth target of 5 percent per year through 2020 after a year driven by record order intake of 10.6 billion euros thanks to locomotive contracts in India.

"The implementation of our strategy is on track, allowing us to confirm our 2020 objectives," said Henri Poupart-Lafarge, the company's chairman and chief executive. ($1 = 0.8792 euros) (Reporting by Cyril Altmeyer and Bate Felix; Editing by James Regan)