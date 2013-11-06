PARIS Nov 6 Alstom plans to cut 1,300 jobs worldwide, mainly in Europe, as part of a cost-cutting drive that will see it sell a minority stake in its transport business, Chief Executive Patrick Kron said on Wednesday.

The group said it planned to raise 1 to 2 billion euros in asset sales by December 2014 after a lack of large orders hit first-half results.

Kron told reporters on a conference call that the company's balance sheet was solid and that it did not need to raise fresh capital. (Reporting by Natalie Huet; Editing by James Regan)