PARIS Nov 6 Alstom plans to cut 1,300
jobs worldwide, mainly in Europe, as part of a cost-cutting
drive that will see it sell a minority stake in its transport
business, Chief Executive Patrick Kron said on Wednesday.
The group said it planned to raise 1 to 2 billion euros in
asset sales by December 2014 after a lack of large orders hit
first-half results.
Kron told reporters on a conference call that the company's
balance sheet was solid and that it did not need to raise fresh
capital.
(Reporting by Natalie Huet; Editing by James Regan)