LANCON DE PROVENCE, France, June 20 French Finance Minister Michel Sapin told reporters on Friday he believed a solution for the future of engineering group Alstom would be found "in the coming hours".

Economy Minister Montebourg is due to make France's position known on rival offers for the train and turbine maker at a news conference at 1500 GMT on Friday.

General Electric on the one hand, and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Siemens on the other hand have made rival proposals to buy Alstom power assets, but the French government has said it would veto any offer that does not protect local jobs and strategic interests.

