LANCON DE PROVENCE, France, June 20 French
Finance Minister Michel Sapin told reporters on Friday he
believed a solution for the future of engineering group Alstom
would be found "in the coming hours".
Economy Minister Montebourg is due to make France's position
known on rival offers for the train and turbine maker at a news
conference at 1500 GMT on Friday.
General Electric on the one hand, and Mitsubishi
Heavy Industries and Siemens on the other
hand have made rival proposals to buy Alstom power assets, but
the French government has said it would veto any offer that does
not protect local jobs and strategic interests.
