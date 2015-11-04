PARIS Nov 4 French engineering group Alstom
said on Wednesday it would launch a share buy-back
program worth 3.2 billion euros on Dec. 23.
Alstom said the program would concern as many as 91.5
million shares or 29.5 percent of its shareholder capital, at 35
euros a share.
Shares in Alstom closed up 4.12 percent at 30.99 euros
before the announcement was made.
The company said the buy-back would be submitted for
approval at a shareholder meeting on Dec.18.
French industrial conglomerate Bouygues would take
part in the share buy-back program and keep its stake unchanged
at 29.2 percent, Alstom said.
Alstom completed a 12.35 billion euro ($13.41 billion) sale
of its energy business to U.S. General Electric on
Monday, helping it refocus on its transport business.
($1 = 0.9211 euros)
(Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt ; Editing by Matthias Blamont)