REFILE-BRIEF-Hangzhou Binjiang Real Estate's Q1 net profit up 12.2 pct y/y
April 23 Hangzhou Binjiang Real Estate Group Co Ltd
PARIS, June 16 French President Francois Hollande will meet with the heads of Germany's Siemens and Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) on Tuesday morning, the president's office said in a statement on Monday.
The meeting with Joe Kaeser and Shunichi Miyanaga is due to take place at 0825 GMT, according to the statement.
The two companies are expected to present a joint offer to France's Alstom in Paris on Monday, according to sources close to the bidders, challenging a General Electric bid that sparked French government concern about retaining jobs and industry expertise. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Natalie Huet)
ZURICH, April 23 Credit Suisse will not decide on how it wants to raise fresh capital until after this week's annual general meeting, SonntagsZeitung reported on Sunday.