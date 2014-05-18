* Siemens to make formal improved offer soon-sources
* To pitch power-focused Siemens, rail-focused Alstom
* French govt could take stake in resulting transport group
* Siemens bid would help Paris pressure GE to improve offer
By Arno Schuetze, Noah Barkin and Natalie Huet
FRANKFURT/BERLIN/PARIS, May 18 Germany's Siemens
is working on a formal asset-swap offer for Alstom's
power business that could come as early as this week
and see France take a stake in a resulting rail-focused French
group, sources close to the talks told Reuters.
Alstom is already in talks with U.S. conglomerate General
Electric over a 12.35 billion euro ($16.9 billion) bid
for its power arm, which it is due to review by June 2. However,
under strong political pressure, it has opened its books to
Siemens so it can propose its own deal if it wants to.
Some sources familiar with the talks cast doubt on whether
Alstom would be interested in the new deal sketched out by
Siemens. Still, a rival offer would give the French government
more leverage with GE after it gave itself the power to block
foreign takeovers in "strategic sectors".
The French government has repeatedly criticised GE's bid,
favouring alliance between the companies rather than a straight
sale of Alstom's power arm - which accounts for 70 percent of
the group's revenue - that would leave the French group with
just its smaller transport business.
Meanwhile it has advocated an alternative European tie-up
between Alstom and Siemens. Initially though, it faced
reluctance from both firms, long bitter rivals.
But after several trips to Paris by CEO Joe Kaeser and
nearly two weeks of access to Alstom's data, Siemens has warmed
to the idea and has been refining its bid to make it more
attractive to Alstom and the French government, sources said.
"Siemens is presenting the following case: it will create
national champions in trains and energy. Everything will be kept
in Europe. It has offered some new elements, which sweeten its
proposal," said a source familiar with the proposed deal.
SWEETENERS
In a short letter to Alstom late last month, Siemens had
outlined a proposal worth $14.5 billion, offering to exchange
part of its rail business plus cash in exchange for Alstom's
power assets.
Two sources familiar with the talks said Siemens was now
discussing handing over all of its rail business to Alstom and
setting up a joint-venture in rail signalling.
To limit the German firm's influence in the resulting
transport-focused Alstom group, Siemens is also discussing with
Paris and Berlin the opportunity for France - which owns 0.9
percent of Alstom's capital via state fund CDC - to take a more
sizeable stake, political and financial sources said.
One source said the French government could take a stake of
over 10 percent in Alstom, as it seeks to secure the domestic
roots of the engineering group which received a state bailout a
decade ago and is a big private employer in the country.
On Friday, French Economy Minister Arnaud Montebourg said
the government would not let domestic companies be "dismembered,
chopped up into pieces and devoured" and did not rule out taking
a stake in Alstom to help secure its future.
Meanwhile Siemens could offer to sell Alstom's wind and
nuclear power assets to French state-controlled energy group
Areva, thereby addressing government concerns over
France's energy independence, said two sources familiar with the
proposed deal.
As a further sweetener, Siemens is said to be offering to
set up in France the headquarters of sub-units in Transmission
and Distribution - the segment which makes gear to carry
electricity from power plants to households - potentially
strengthening the country as a hub for this technology.
Siemens declined to comment. It has previously said it plans
to use the full four weeks allotted to it for due diligence, and
then decide on whether to make a formal offer.
Alstom declined to comment beyond saying it was reviewing
GE's bid and had received an expression of interest from
Siemens, but no formal offer.
General Electric and Areva also declined to comment.
Representatives for French state fund CDC could not be reached
outside European business hours.
SCEPTICISM
Kaeser, vaulted into the top job at Siemens nine months ago
after his predecessor Peter Loescher was ousted in a boardroom
coup, unveiled a restructuring earlier this month that puts a
premium on profitability over growth.
As a result, he has seemed lukewarm about a tie-up with
Alstom, saying at a recent strategy presentation in Berlin that
his firm would not be forced into a bid.
But the new French decree, which gives the government formal
powers to overrule foreign takeovers in "strategic" sectors from
energy, water and transport, to telecoms and health, underscored
for Siemens the lengths Paris is willing to go to pave the way
for a European-only deal.
"Let's just say that the landscape seems to have shifted to
our advantage," one official close to Siemens told Reuters.
However, sources close to Alstom say it wants cash and backs
GE's bid, and while it does want to expand in rail signalling it
is not interested in taking on more rolling stock.
Other impediments to a Siemens deal include antitrust
concerns and opposition from unions. A German-French deal would
imply more industrial overlap, raising the risk of job cuts and
forced asset sales - especially in trains.
After competing aggressively for decades, Siemens and Alstom
would also have a deep cultural divide to overcome.
Alstom CEO Patrick Kron has been referred to as a "Siemens
hater" in the German press. Kron has rebuffed the tag, but
industry sources say he has never forgiven the German group for
lobbying against a state bailout for Alstom a decade ago in the
hope of buying some of its assets.
Overall, GE remains ahead in the race for Alstom's assets,
said one source close to the talks: "We are not at the stage
where we are negotiating with Siemens a contract that could be
signed tomorrow."
