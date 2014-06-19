PARIS, June 19 Siemens and Japanese
partner Mitsubishi Heavy Industries have revised their
alliance proposal to engineering group Alstom, French trade
unions said on Thursday after U.S. rival General Electric
revamped its own rival offer.
Bernard Devert, head of the metallurgy arm of CGT trade
union, told Reuters that Mitsubishi Heavy was now offering to
put a further 800 million euros on the table to take higher
stakes in two parts of Alstom's business.
Such an offer, if accepted, would leave the Japanese group
with a 40 percent stake in Alstom's steam, hydro and renewables
business. An official at France's CFTC also said Siemens-MHI had
revised its offer.
