PARIS, March 15 French transport and power
engineering company Alstom will not harm shareholders
with deals that would imply raising equity in unfavourable
conditions, its head said on Thursday amid reports it was eyeing
takeovers in wind energy.
Speaking at an investor meeting to detail the company's
ambitions in Russia, Chief Executive Patrick Kron declined to
comment on speculation that Alstom was looking for takeover
targets to expand its wind power business.
Kron was responding to press reports that the company is
eyeing wind turbine makers Gamesa of Spain, Vestas
of Denmark and Germany's REpower as potential targets.
"Let's be clear there is nothing more to report on REpower,
on Vestas, on Gamesa, Nordex and a number of others,"
Kron said.
"I'm not surprised that we are mentioned as I repeatedly
have said we will evaluate our strategy in wind and in renewable
in general ... But I have no intention to comment every time
there is a rumour on this or that."
(Reporting by Elena Berton and Caroline Jacobs; Editing by
James Regan)